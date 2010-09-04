HYDERABAD: The ongoing controversy over conduct of Group-I examination by the APPSC (Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission) has not only brought a divide among the students of the Telangana and Seema-Andhra regions, but also among the ruling Congress members. The party MLAs and MLCs belonging to the two regions expressed different opinions on the issue. Talking to newsmen on the State Assembly premises today, Telangana Congress Public Representatives Forum convenor B Saraiah and MLA T Rajaiah supported the students’ demand for postponement of the exam (scheduled to be held on September 5) till the demand to reserve 42 percent posts for Telangana youth was resolved. They said they would talk to chief minister K Rosaiah on the injustice meted out to the unemployed youth in Telangana and try to resolve the issue.

Asked about the Telangana bandh call given by the OUJAC (Osmania University Students Joint Action Committee) for September 5, the MLAs said bandh calls would not solve the problem. However, a decision would be taken on the issue (bandh call) after talking to senior leaders, they said.

Meanwhile, government whips MLA S Sailajanath and MLC N Sivarami Reddy opposed postponement of the exam as the candidates (numbering about 1.9 lakh) had prepared themselves for it by doing a lot of hard work. Already the exam was postponed thrice and another deferment was not proper. Even several Telangana candidates had requested the APPSC to conduct the exam, they said.

The government could order an inquiry if any irregularities or malpractices were found in conduct of the exam as per schedule, they added.