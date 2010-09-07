HYDERABAD: The issue of fee reimbursement for students of private professional colleges flared up once again on Monday with the Telugu Desam leaders staging a demonstration outside the Chief Minister’s chambers in the Secretariat and forcing the State government to announce that it will move the Supreme court against a High Court order which went in favour of college managements (see box).

As many as 25 TDP leaders, including MLAs, MPs and MLCs, marched into the Secretariat to meet Chief Minister K Rosaiah and bring pressure on him to make a categorical announcement on reimbursement of pending fee to students. But as Rosaiah was not available, they staged a dharna in front of the C Block where his office is located. They were bundled into police vans and taken to the Nampally police station.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu rushed to the station and entered into a heated argument with police officials seeking to know on what grounds his partymen had been arrested. Later, he led a four-member delegation to the Chief Minister and lodged a complaint against the police for detaining them for seven hours.

“The Chief Minister was adamant on the fee reimbursement issue. Though we have sympathy for his health, his attitude towards students is condemnable,” Naidu said. He was critical of Rosaiah for asking him to approach the Group of Ministers if he had any reservations.

“Is this proper on his part?” the TDP chief asked.

Even as this drama was unfolding, the Group of Ministers on fee reimbursement headed by P Subhash Chandra Bose (Welfare) went into a huddle. After the brainstorming session, they announced that the government had decided to move the Supreme Court against the High Court order. They reiterated their commitment to the scheme and claimed that the High Court verdict was against students’ interests.

Bose expressed the state government’s inability to follow the High Court order and pay tuition fee of students at the time of admissions itself, pointing out that in such a scenario, the government would not be in a position to know if the students were eligible for reimbursement at all.

Another factor weighing on the government’s mind is the huge financial burden the payment of fee at the time of admissions would entail upon the exchequer. But failure to pay up front would pass on the burden to the students, which again puts the government on a sticky wicket.

