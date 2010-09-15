DARSI: Kadapa MP YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been forced to take a break from his Odarpu Yatra for three hours due to eye infection. Jagan resumed his yatra from Darsi today. When his fans and YSR sympathisers showered flower petals on him, Jagan developed an eye infection. His wife Bharati also pleaded with him over phone to take a break.

But Jagan refused and continued his yatra in the morning. When the eye infection became severe, he was forced to take rest at the Darsi Market Yard in the afternoon as per the advice of his doctor. An ophthalmologist from Ongole treated Jagan.

His relative YV Subba Reddy and minister for mines Balineni Srinivasa Reddy also advised Jagan to take rest for some time. According to Jagan campers, Bharati will visit Darsi tomorrow to urge him to take care of his health. But Jagan was determined to continue his yatra. He will make a night halt at Singarayakonda. His yatra will resume from Addanki tomorrow.

Tension prevailed in Addanki for some time when two groups clashed with each other over erecting banners for Jagan's visit. Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the clashing supporters.