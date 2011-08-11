One of the buildings is being used as the Collector’s residence in Warangal.

WARANGAL: The district collector’s office, DIG bungalow and the Arts and Science College buildings, all built in Nizam era, completed 125 years of their construction on Wednesday. On the occasion, the district administration has decided to release a special booklet on the historical significance of the buildings.

Warangal district collector Rahul Bojja, additional joint collector Sanjeevaiah and others visited the buildings on Wednesday and enquired the engineering officials about the construction techniques which helped in keeping the buildings intact.

The bungalow built for the subedar in Nizam era is now the district collector’s residence and camp office.

In the Arts & Science College building, the Kakatiya University is running its PG Centre.

In the DIG bungalow, the Warangal DIG is residing.

The collector also visited the erstwhile record room in the collectorate. The officials here told him that there were some records of Nizam era still existing in the room and showed him an application by the Congress leaders seeking permission from the Nizam rulers for the visit of Mahatma Gandhi to Warangal in that period.

He also examined the plaque laid during the foundation of the building on Aug 10,1886.