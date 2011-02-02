HYDERABAD: Over 50 per cent of the applications from students pertaining to fee reimbursement and scholarships are still lying in the cupboards of various colleges in the State. The government so far received only 12 lakh applications as against 24.53 lakh students seeking fee reimbursement and scholarships for 2010-11.

Transport Minister B Satyanarayana and BC Welfare Minister Baswaraj Saraiah today revealed that the government could not be blamed for delay in fee reimbursement and scholarships as it was the college managements which had failed to forward the applications received from their students to the officials concerned.

The government was planning to conduct a special drive for college managements to submit all the applications to the authorities concerned in the next couple of weeks. The ministers pointed out that the college managements had failed to forward the applications despite repeated pleas and extension of the cut-off dates for submission of applications several times. “We are ready to make all payments if the colleges forward these applications submitted to them by students immediately. The government has cleared all arrears for financial year 2009-10 and released another Rs 865 cr against an estimated Rs 3,431 cr required for fee reimbursement and scholarships of 24.53 lakh students,” said Satyanarayana.

Saraiah said the government could not release funds without verification of applications as the process would help avoid duplication and bogus applicants and prevent colleges from getting unduly benefited from the scheme. He warned the college managements not to cause inconvenience to students and asked them to forward the applications quickly.

Official sources said though the government had released Rs 865 cr, the amount was yet to be disbursed to colleges. Of the 12 lakh applications received by the government, verification of about seven lakh had been completed. The remaining would be verified before February 15.

“The amount will be released to all colleges as soon as the verification is completed. The remaining Rs 2,566 cr will be released after the remaining applications are forwarded to the government by the college managements,” said a senior official in the BC Welfare department.