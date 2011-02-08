HYDERABAD: A day after the PRP merged with the Congress and ruling partymen spoke of a similar ‘deal’ with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), the separatist party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday vehemently denied the possibility.

“The question does not arise even if a Telangana state is given,” he asserted, responding to questions about suggestions from Congress leaders like K Keshava Rao that the TRS would also join the party if a T State was granted.

It was not long ago that Rao had said he would touch the feet of Sonia Gandhi and wind up his party if his wish -- T State -- was granted. “Oh! I said it long ago. But, since then, hundreds of students have died and thousands have been arrested. Moreover, I have a bigger task ahead -- reconstruction of a T State after it is achieved. How can I do it if I join hands with others?” the TRS chief quipped.

Pressed further if he would consider joining the Congress if Delhi came up with a concrete assurance, he said there was no such proposal at the moment and warded off questions with an evasive reply: “It is not proper to respond to hypothetical questions.”

How are political observers reading the latest stance of Rao, known to be a maverick? One, there is no indication as yet from Delhi that it is inclined to consider a Telangana state. Two, it makes sense for Rao to keep the T sentiment at its peak so as to reap rich electoral dividends in 2014 polls in which case he would have better bargaining powers. On the contrary, a merger with the Congress even if a T state is given would only make Rao one among many Congressmen.

Rao, according to sources, has been telling partymen to remain active in their respective constituencies even while making efforts to draft cadres from other parties, particularly the Telugu Desam. Quoting from a recent survey carried out by the Congress, he told insiders that the TRS enjoyed 53 per cent vote share across the Telangana region, a sharp rise from its position in 2009.