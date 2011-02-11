HYDERABAD: Three persons, including a Telugu film producer, were arrested while they were allegedly buying cocaine from a Nigerian and 305 grams of the contraband was seized from their possession.

The Nigerian was also arrested.

A special team of West Zone along with the Jubilee Hills Police nabbed the four while they were allegedly involved in the drug deal here, police said.

Telugu film producer Murali, his assistant Ram Babu, Nigerian national Daniel and another person Bhanu Chander, have been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) M Stephen Raveendra said.

"The police also seized 305 grams of cocaine from them," the officer said, adding further investigation was on.

Murali is the brother of actor, director and producer Jeevitha Rajasekhar.

The Hyderabad Police, in July and August last year, had busted four drug-rackets involving Nigerian and Ugandan nationals in the city.

The operation had also helped them in exposing the drug mafia-Tollywood (Telugu film industry) link. The police had then arrested B Raghunatha Raju and B Bharath Raju, brothers of popular Telugu actor Ravi Teja.

The arrested accused had reportedly revealed that their clients included actors, actresses from Telugu film industry and important personalities from posh localities of the state capital.