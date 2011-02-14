HYDERABAD: TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government pass a resolution in the Assembly for formation of separate Telangana and get it accepted by the Centre.

"I demand that the Chief Minister talk to the UPA government that promised Telangana, and the Prime Minister.

Pass a resolution in the Assembly and get it accepted by the Centre," he said addressing the Telangana workers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Noting that the separate statehood agitation has entered the final stage with the "non-cooperation movement" beginning from February 17, Rao warned that entire Hyderabad would stink if the GHMC sanitary workers stopped their work.

He, however, said sanitary workers would be involved in the non-cooperation stir at a later stage.