A large number of students coming to participate in the fast camp of former Kadapa MP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the third day of the stir in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD: On Sunday, the third day of his seven-day fast, a large number of students from Osmania, Nagarjuna and other universities across the state called on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and extended their support to his ‘Fee Poru’ demanding that the State government immediately clear fee reimbursement arrears of BC students.

The State government shouldn’t drag the issue further, the students said. Meanwhile, Jupudi Prabhakar Rao, an MLC, demanded that the State government should send an emissary to Jagan to discuss with him on his demands.

A large number of women and youths from several localities in the city too came to the fast camp to express their solidarity with the young leader. All along the day, Jagan was seen shaking hands with students and greeting others with folded hands.

There was a huge demand for an audio CD titled ‘Apara Bhageerathudu’ brought out on the late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy projecting him as the architect of new irrigation projects. The CDs sold like hot-cakes near the fast camp.

The fast camp was named after Vara Lakshmi, an engineering student who committed suicide unable to bear the humiliation by her college management for non-payment of fee.