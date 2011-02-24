Activists of the TDP and students of JAC jostle with one another in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

KARIMNAGAR: People in Karimnagar town witnessed action-packed scenes on Wednesday with student JAC leaders running behind TDP leaders at one time and with cops chasing BJP leaders at a later stage.

The TDP and TSJAC leaders clashed with each other at Indira crossroads in the morning and almost exchanged fisticuffs at the SP's office in the afternoon leading to tension in the town.

However, cops intervened and brought the situation under control. Both groups took out separate processions in the town for the cause of Telangana on Wednesday.

Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar led the rally of the TDP from his office. Meanwhile, the TJAC and BJP leaders also took out a rally in the opposite irection and when both processions crossed each other, there ensued a heated argument between activists of both groups.

Soon it led to hitting each other with party flags.

In the melee, TJAC leader Tirupati suffered an injury on his head.

Enraged at the development, TJAC leaders tried to attack TDP leaders and chased them for sometime.

At this juncture, police intervened and pacified both groups.

Later, the TDP leaders approached the SP office to lodge a complaint against the TJAC leaders.

On knowing about it, leaders of the TRS also rushed to the SP office following which some tense moments were felt at the place.

Soon SP (Admin) RN Ammi Reddy came out of his chamber and directed cops to control chaos.

Police wielded their lathis and dispersed the protestors. After this, the BJP activists led by party district unit president Meesa Arjun Rao set afire TD banners and flags.

Some other party leaders went to TDP MLA Gangula Kamalakar's camp office and attacked his office. They pelted stones at the building.

Cops led by II Town CI Srinivas intervened and dispersed the BJP men by chasing them away from the place.