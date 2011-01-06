NEW DELHI: Four political parties, which attended a meeting convened by the Centre to hand over the report on Telangana by Justice Srikrishna committee, on Thursday issued a joint appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh to maintain peace and harmony.

The "joint appeal" issued after the meeting also said the parties have agreed to the suggestion of Home Minister P Chidamabaram that they will meet again later this month after discussing the report within their respective parties.

"We have received the copy of the report of Justice Srikrishna committee and have indicated that we would consider the report within our respective parties before we express our views thereon," said the statement signed by representatives of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and PRP.

"We have agreed with the suggestion of the Home Minister that we may meet again later this month.

"Meanwhile, it is our earnest appeal that peace, harmony and law and order should be maintained in Andhra Pradesh," the appeal said.

While the meeting was boycotted by TRS, TDP and BJP, the representatives of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) refused to sign the statement.

AIMIM leader Akrabuddin Owaisi said, "We did not sign the appeal because it is not us but the Congress party workers who have been engaged in creating disturbance. The Congress should first put their house in order."