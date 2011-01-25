Home States Andhra Pradesh

Muslims favour Telangana: Jamaat leader

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Muslims in the Telangana region strongly favour a separate state contrary to what was projected in the Srikrishna Committee report, Malik Moatasim Khan, state president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said that in the coming future, the organisation will be in the forefront of various statehood agitations.

Speaking at a press conference today which saw the participation of prominent Telangana agitation leaders, Khan also expressed confidence that MIM would also support the cause soon.

Rubbishing apprehensions that a separate Telangana may whip up communal tensions, he said that communal problems were present throughout the country. “If seperate Telangana is formed, the Rayalseema-Andhra domination will end and more Muslims will get an opportunity to play key roles in various fields,” he said.

Later, condemning the contents of Srikrishna Committee report, copies of it were torn and thrown in the garbage bin by the members present.

Telangana political JAC convenor, M Kodandaram said that Muslims had been used as pawns in the Srikrishna report to dilute the Telangana issue. “About 50 Muslim organisations in the Old City have decided to conduct programmes in support of Telangana state. But the government is not giving permission to set up protest camps,” he added.

The Jamaat members announced that district level public meetings would be held from January 28th to February 5th to intensify the movement. A public meeting will be held at Indira Park on January 30th.

