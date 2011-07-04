Home States Andhra Pradesh

FCI godowns home to insects, say villagers

VISAKHAPATNAM: The residents of villages in Sramasaktinagar and China Mushidiwada are having  sleepless nights due to insects swarming the area at a 5 kms radius from the Food Corporation

Published: 04th July 2011 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

VISAKHAPATNAM: The residents of villages in Sramasaktinagar and China Mushidiwada are having&nbsp; sleepless nights due to insects swarming the area at a 5 kms radius from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns constructed near the villages.

The insects coming from the godowns especially during evenings have become a nuisance to the villagers. The insects invade every part of the household&nbsp; and food material resulting in people suffering from rashes. Also, students in the village are unable to pursue their studies after sunset.

A local, B Santhosh is suffering from rashes on his eye and is unable to open his eyes. Some of the women are suffering from insect bite and rashes. One Ch Annapurna is suffering from an insect bite on her face and hand. Around 2,000 people in the two villages are suffering from the insect bite.

T Prasad of Sramasakti Nagar said despite turning on the air conditioner and closing the doors of his house in the evening, the penku purugu (insects) are entering his room.

R Rama Narasimha Murty of Sramashakti Nagar said insects coming from the warehouse godowns of FCI are creating nusisance. Some of the political leaders constructed the godowns. When the rice stock is being unloaded from the railway wagons, all the insects are coming out from the godown and going into the villages, he lamented. Also, the area where the godown was constructed was allotted for a 80 feet road from Sramashakti Nagar to Pendurti Railway station,&nbsp; according to the VUDA plan.

70th Ward Corporator of GVMC, S Vasantha said all the women from the two villages would go the Collectorate to submit their grievances on the issue. Collector J Syamala Rao and Commissioner of GVMC VN Vishnu, have already been informed about the issue but there has been no action, she said. The new Commissioner of GVMC, B Ramananjeyulu has also been informed, she added. Within a short period, Ramananjeyulu&nbsp; would visit the area to hear the grievances of the villagers, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp