FCI godowns home to insects, say villagers

VISAKHAPATNAM: The residents of villages in Sramasaktinagar and China Mushidiwada are having sleepless nights due to insects swarming the area at a 5 kms radius from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns constructed near the villages.

The insects coming from the godowns especially during evenings have become a nuisance to the villagers. The insects invade every part of the household and food material resulting in people suffering from rashes. Also, students in the village are unable to pursue their studies after sunset.

A local, B Santhosh is suffering from rashes on his eye and is unable to open his eyes. Some of the women are suffering from insect bite and rashes. One Ch Annapurna is suffering from an insect bite on her face and hand. Around 2,000 people in the two villages are suffering from the insect bite.

T Prasad of Sramasakti Nagar said despite turning on the air conditioner and closing the doors of his house in the evening, the penku purugu (insects) are entering his room.

R Rama Narasimha Murty of Sramashakti Nagar said insects coming from the warehouse godowns of FCI are creating nusisance. Some of the political leaders constructed the godowns. When the rice stock is being unloaded from the railway wagons, all the insects are coming out from the godown and going into the villages, he lamented. Also, the area where the godown was constructed was allotted for a 80 feet road from Sramashakti Nagar to Pendurti Railway station, according to the VUDA plan.

70th Ward Corporator of GVMC, S Vasantha said all the women from the two villages would go the Collectorate to submit their grievances on the issue. Collector J Syamala Rao and Commissioner of GVMC VN Vishnu, have already been informed about the issue but there has been no action, she said. The new Commissioner of GVMC, B Ramananjeyulu has also been informed, she added. Within a short period, Ramananjeyulu would visit the area to hear the grievances of the villagers, she said.