HYDERABAD: Telangana leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday threatened to attack the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy if students of Osmania University were harmed by the police.

TDP Telangana forum convener E. Dayakar Rao told reporters at Karimnagar that police were committing excesses on students to prevent them from taking up indefinite fast for a separate Telangana state.

TDP legislators, who submitted their resignations to demand a separate state, are currently touring the Telangana districts to mobilise support for the agitation.

Dayakar Rao said, if necessary, they would take their "bus yatra" to Osmania University campus to stand by the fasting students.

He alleged that large-scale arrests and excesses remind of Emergency. The TDP leader demanded that the central paramilitary forces from Osmania University and other parts of the region be immediately withdrawn.