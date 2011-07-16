HYDERABAD: Nagarkurnool MLA Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who was suspended from the Telugu Desam, called on Assembly speaker Nadendla Manohar here on Friday and requested him to accept his and the resignations of three other party MLAs.

Nagam, along with J Ramanna, K Harishwar Reddy and S Venugopalachary submitted their resignations from the Assembly as one group. They had submitted their resignations one day before the Congress and TDP MLAs submitted theirs.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the speaker, Nagam said they were giving the speaker 72 hours' time. "If the speaker does not accept our resignations, we will stage a dharna before his chamber in the Assembly," he warned.

Nagam alleged that the bus yatra being undertaken by TDP Telangana leaders was for not the sake of Telangana but for the sake of their leader N Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP failed to discuss the Telangana issue at its Politburo whereas Congress leaders were organising protest programmes against the wish of their high command, he said.