KHAMMAM: Mekala Gangamma (40) of Munugodu village in Amaravati mandal in Guntur district, who was injured when she was a allegedly forced to get down from a reserved compartment of East Coast Express train at Khammam on Sunday, lost her right leg.

Doctors amputated her right leg up to the knee on Sunday night and will perform another surgery on the same leg on Tuesday. The woman also suffered multiple fractures on her left leg when she tripped while getting off the coach and her legs were crushed between the moving train and the platform. Khammam government hospital resident medical officer Dr P Srinivas said the woman was out of danger.

It is said that the woman, along with her relatives, bought general ticket and boarded the Howrah-bound East Coast Express at Bhongir and got into a Sleeperclass compartment. On finding that they did not have reservation the ticket examiner forced them to get down at the Khammam station.

While the victim’s relatives alleged that Gangamma had been pushed out of the train by the TTE, the latter denied the charge and said the woman had in fact got down from the compartment. According to railway police station incharge Saravaiah, the railway police registered a case of accident saying that the woman’s legs were caught between the train and the platform while she was trying to board the moving train.

