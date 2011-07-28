HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI: The Congress high command’s move to hold parleys with Telangana and Andhra leaders is being seen as a “welcome” development since many T activists believe it to be the first decisive action to resolve the T issue.

Though no one knows what the party wants to do at the end of the consultations, initiation of the exercise is reflective of the Congress decision to reach a stage on the statehood issue where it can take an informed decision instead of putting it on the backburner and making empty statements.

“No one knows what is going on in the minds of the top leaders in Congress. The Andhra and Telangana leaders are making their moves in response to the indications emanating from the Centre,” a senior leader said. After the meeting with AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday, the delegation of Telangana leaders, who had given a power-point presentation on why the state should be divided, came out with hopeful hearts. During the three-hour presentation, they also explained the historic need for keeping Hyderabad in a future Telangana state. They also reportedly took strong exception to the remarks of Home Minister P Chidambaram that Telangana cannot be solved easily. After the meeting, Industries minister J Geeta Reddy said: “Compared to Monday, we have come out of the meeting with Azad with more hope. As it is Ramzan season now, the consultations process might take more time but within two-three months, Azad would be able to submit a report to the party leadership. We are hopeful it would be in favour of bifurcation of the state.” Though what’s Azad stand is anybody’s guess, at least the consultations have given the Congress leaders some hope.

