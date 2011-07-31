VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rain lashed the city on Saturday inundating almost all colonies in 39th, 40th and 41st divisions in One Town.

The rain which started at 4 am, continued till 2 pm. According to meteorological department, the city received 16.3 cm as there was a downpour till 11 am. The inundation of several colonies affected normal life. Rain water entered many houses located in low-lying areas. Amma Hotel Centre, Wynchipet, Labour colony, Ramarajya Nagar and several areas in One Town were flooded. In commercial areas, rain water entered shops, godowns and cellars. Holiday was declared for many schools in One Town. Shops and business establishments remained closed. At Pandit Nehru Bus Station, half a dozen policemen were deployed to divert vehicular traffic as its entrance was in 3 feet deep rainwater till noon.

Vehicular traffic on NH-9 came to a grinding halt at Krishnalanka, Kanakadurga temple. Several roads in One Town were in 5 feet deep water. Sheik Sayed of Labour Colony said inundation of their area was a regular phenomenon in the rainy season. The inundation of the 39th, 40th and 41st divisions was attributed to poor drainage system. Several drains got choked in the divisions due to indiscriminate dumping of garbage into them by the households.

In 2009 when the these three divisions were marooned, the municipal corporation officials used boats to distribute food and water to rain victims. Though the VMC officials were fully aware of the fact that the three divisions would be flooded if heavy rain lashes the city, they did little to desilt the drains to ensure free flow of rain water.