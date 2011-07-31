HYDERABAD: The Telangana Telugu Desam Forum (TTDF) has decided to mount pressure on the Congress MLAs to resubmit resignations again.

The forum, which met here on Saturday, understood that the ruling Congress MLAs were under pressure from the high command not to resign. The Telangana TDP MLAs, who are determined to resign afresh, now decided to bring pressure on the Congress.

“We will meet Congress leaders on Sunday and Monday to drive home the point that resignations by MLAs of all parties will create a constitutional crisis and jolt the Centre into action,” TTDF convener E Dayakar Rao told reporters. Urging the Congress MLAs and MPs not to yield to the cajoling by their high command, he said that if the Congress MLAs joined them in resigning again, it would be okay. Otherwise, the TDP MLAs would go ahead and submit their resignations and face by-elections, but such a prospect would expose Congress MLAs, he said. “But we do not want by-elections. The resignations should lead to a constitutional crisis,” Rao said.

For the time being, TTDF was watching the developments in Delhi. Whether the Lok Sabha speaker will reject the resignations submitted by MPs or not, the TTDF is also waiting for the outcome of T-Congress leaders’ meeting with the Congress high command on August 1.

For the present it appealed to people’s organisations and political JAC to take initiative to bring all the parties on one platform to launch a united struggle for Telangana.

The TTDF is organising a day long dharna on August 1 demanding introduction of a bill on Telangana in Parliament. “We will announce our plans at the dharna camp,” Rao said, adding that an unexpected decision on August 1 could not be ruled out.

A TDP leader said that TDP MLAs were even ready to face by-elections even though they might have lost a handful of seats.

“If the Congress goes back, we will expose the ruling party. Before that, we will try to convince the Congress MLAs on resignations,” the leader said.