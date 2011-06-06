WARANGAL/ADILABAD: Telangana JAC convener Prof M Kodandaram has said they would focus on strengthening the agitation at grassroots by including rural people.

“We have not taken the stir to the village-level so far but would do so from now,” he said.

The TJAC convener also said that henceforth, they would stage militancy-type protests. He said they were taking suggestions from all sections on intensifying the Telangana agitation. The professor, along with government employees associations JAC convener Swamy Goud, launched ‘Udyama Bata’ taken up by the employee JAC in Jangaon on Sunday.

Employee associations JAC convener Swmay Goud said that during the 15-day ‘Udyama Bata’ programme they would meet 1.5 crore people in rural and urban areas. The employees will interact with people in the morning (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.) and evening (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) everyday, he said.

ADILABAD: The Telangana non-gazetted officers (TNGO) association launched ‘Udyama Bata’ in Adilabad on Sunday. As part of it, district and mandal-level officials took out a rally from the TNGO office in Adilabad town. Raising ‘Jai Telangana’ slogans, the officials proceeded to Tamsi and then to Sunkidi and Talamadugu villages.