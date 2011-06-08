VISAKHAPATNAM: Blind love for his second wife allegedly pushed a man to throw acid on his first wife in Visakhapatnam late on Monday night. The woman survived with burns on her neck and left side of her face. Her condition is said to be stable.

However, far more intriguing than the brutal attack is the police version. Despite visible burn marks on her body, the police claimed it was a case of road accident! According to police sources, N Munna, an auto-rickshaw driver and an accused in various theft cases, had married N Achamma 13 years ago. The couple have two daughters. A few years back, Munna married another woman Sarala, also an acused in several theft cases, and the duo have two children.

Achamma had tried to talk Munna out of his criminal activities but encouraged by Sarala, he had persisted with the same. He had also reportedly been spending more time with his second family at Vambay Colony in Madhurawada. Fed up with his attitude, Achamma returned to her parents’ house in Pedawaltair some time back.

On Monday, Munna cajoled her and took her to his home in Madhurawada to discuss certain issues. During the talks, the couple as well as Sarala reportedly had an argument after which Achamma left their place.

Around 11.30 p.m, when she waiting at the PM Palem bus terminus, Munna and Sarala allegedly forced her into an auto-rickshaw and poured acid on her face before dropping her at her parents’ house.

Achamma’s parents rushed her to the King George Hospital. When media persons talked to her in the hospital, they found burn marks on her neck and left side of her face.

But on Tuesday evening, PM Palem police said Achamma was injured in a road accident. The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab Munna and Sarala who are absconding.