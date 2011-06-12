HYDERABAD: “New deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, new PCC president Botcha Satyanrayana and I are attacking players, and it will be difficult for the opposition parties to face us,'' chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy has said.

Speaking at a party function at Gandhi Bhavan where transport minister Botcha Satyanarayana took charge as the new PCC president on Saturday, Reddy suggested that the new state Congress chief take advice from senior leaders to steer the party ahead in the right direction.

Acknowledging that the Congress had come to power because of party workers' efforts, he called upon them to propagate government's welfare schemes among the people effectively.

“The party leadership will recognise the services of sincere partymen and reward them suitably. The party cannot survive if it neglects its workers. No force can defeat the Congress if we are united. India's Twenty20 cricket team won the world cup. Similarly, we will win the 2014 general election," he remarked.

Turning to the new PCC chief, Reddy said he had no differences with Satyanarayana and they would work together for the party's return to power in 2014.

Satyanarayana, while describing himself as a 'coordinator' between the party workers and the government, urged the party cadre to express their views to him so that he can place them before the chief minister for necessary action. “Party leaders and workers should become involved in the implementation of government programmes to ensure that people come to know that the schemes are of the Congress.

We are in power because of the sacrifices made by party workers," he said.

Referring to the contentious Telangana issue, the new PCC president asserted that he would place the 'facts' before the Congress high command for a solution and hoped that the leadership would come out with a policy which was beneficial to the state. "We should all abide by the decision to be taken by our leader Sonia Gandhi," he said.

Union minister S Jaipal Reddy assured that he would extend unconditional support to all the three leaders (CM, Dy CM and PCC chief).

Deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narasimha warned the rebels that the party was ready to face them.

AICC secretary and state observer KB Krishnamurthy justified the chief minister's statement in Srikakulam asking leaders who were not "genuine Congressmen" to leave the party. It was time Congressmen got united to fight against the opposition, he said.

Former chief ministers N Janardhan Reddy and K Rosaiah, former PCC chief D Srinivas, senior leaders M Satyanarayana Rao and K Keshava Rao, minister and GHCC president D Nagender also spoke. Union ministers MM Pallam Raju, A Sai Pratap, Panabaka Lakshmi, MPs, MLAs, MLAs and others were present.