HYDERABAD: More than half of the disabled employees of the Andhra Pradesh Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation (APVCC) are anxious about the day they would be asked to resign from their jobs. That day would come soon, said Anitha Rajendhar, former commissioner for Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens.

(She was transferred as commissioner of Women and Child Welfare on June 16).

“The AP government has given orders to remove employees who joined illegally in the APVCC between 1985 and 1990 and to stop all allowances to them. So we are not giving them allowances and will be removing 208 such employees out of the total 429. These employees were not recruited by the government but had joined with recommendations and are now not quitting the job,” said Prabhanjan Rao, managing director of APVCC.

But the employees who have been working here for a long time are distressed with the order and complain that they have not been getting any allowances since 2009 and their increments according to the Pay Revision Commission- 2009 and drought allowances were also pending since then.

G Bhumaiah, an employee of APVCC said, “I have been working since 1985 and now my salary is Rs 6,500.

Before 2009, it was Rs 12,000 for one year. For the last three years, no increments and other allowances have come my way.” He added that he recently got to know that he would be asked to leave his job in a couple of months. “How can they remove me?” he questioned.

This question is what is on all these employees’ lips.

On May 4, they had presented their problems to the chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy.

“He had assured us that he would sort out the problems and that nobody would be removed,” V Chandrasheksr, an employee said, adding that they were waiting for more clarification on the matter. S Ramulu, general secretary of Staff and Workers Union of APVCC said this was not the first time that such an action has been taken.

“There were about 600 employees before 1995. But many were asked to quit in 1999. About 429 are left now and half of these would also be removed soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prabhanjan Rao said that the employees who will be asked to leave should be given compensation and contract based jobs in government sectors.