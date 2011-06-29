HYDERABAD: The Telangana issue is occupying the centre-stage once again.

With Telangana Congress leaders setting June 30 as the deadline for the party high command to take a decision in favour of a separate state, mercury is rising in the political barometer.

This apart, the recruitment of sub-inspectors of police in Hyderabad is also brewing into a political storm since Telangana leaders demand that Hyderabad be declared a part of Zone VI before the written examination is conducted.

That will be possible only when Clause 14F, which proclaims the state capital as a free zone where anyone from any region can seek jobs above the rank of SI, is deleted from the presidential order. With the TRS already adopting a belligerent stance, Telangana seems to return to the days of agitations and mutual recrimination. The deployment of huge contingents of central paramilitary to tackle any law and order problem confirms this fear.

Telangana Congress leaders are preparing for the crucial meeting on July 1 to decide on the future course of action. With no indication coming from Delhi that it will make an announcement favouring state’s bifurcation and rumours doing the rounds that an autonomous governing council might be constituted for Telangana ,the situation is only expected to turn worse.

Said Bhongir MP Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy after conferring with PCC president Botcha Satyanaryana at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday: ``We want Telangana and nothing else. On July 1 all MPs, MLAs and ministers will meet and decide on the options they should exercise first. Going on a hunger strike, stalling Parliament proceedings and resigning from our positions are some of the major options before us.” Even the ministers who were not very vocal on the Telangana demand sounded very truculent. Said heavy industries minister J Geeta Reddy: “If statehood for Telangana is not announced, we will resign. There can be no second thought.” Deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, who is in Delhi meeting party bosses, said that the party high command would take a decision favourable to Telangna people but made it clear that he would abide by whatever decision the high command would take. He also expressed hope that the Centre would delete Clause 14F of the presidential order and the file relating to it was before the prime minister.

Since the TRS and other Telangana groups believe that elevation of Rajanarasimha as deputy chief minister was nothing but implementation of the eighth chapter of Srikrishna report, Rajanarasimha dismissed it as baseless. “My elevation has nothing to do with Srikrishna Committee report.

Since I deserved it, I was given the position,” he said.

The day also saw Telangana ministers taking TRS chief K Chandrasekhara Rao to task. Hyderabad-based ministers Danam Nagender and M Mukesh Goud warned KCR against setting deadlines for them. While Nagender described the TRS as a private limited company run by the family members of KCR, Mukesh Goud said he too could set a deadline for KCR and his company.