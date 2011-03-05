Folks highly charged up on statehood demand -KTR

HYDERABAD: “If big leaders cannot settle the Telangana issue, then the people of the region will settle it.” This was an SMS read out by Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA K Taraka Rama Rao which, he said, showed the kind of emotion that exists among the people of Telangana, while stating that all efforts are being made to ensure that the Million March on March 10 is a big success.

Addressing the members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhagam at the party office today, Rama Rao said the Million March programme had been taken up as a part of the fight between the self-respect of the Telangana people and the ‘capitalist forces’ of the Seemandhra region.

Referring to the comments made by Union finance minister Pranab Mukherjee yesterday that ‘when former prime ministers like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi could not solve the Telangana issue, one cannot expect the present Congress leadership to swiftly settle the issue of a separate Telangana’, the TRS ML said it was sad that Mukherjee had made such a statement.

Taking a strong objection to the critical comments made by senior Congress MP Kavuri Sambasiva Rao against Congress Telangana leaders, Rama Rao said Kavuri had no respect for their own party’s manifesto which incorporated the promise of giving a separate Telangana in 2004 and 2009 election manifestos.

TRSVV leader T Suman dared all the seemandhra leaders who are against the formation of a Telangana state to stay in their residences on the Million March day.

