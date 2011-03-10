KHAMMAM: An idea may change your life. The SMS idea of joint collector MA Azeem has helped streamline the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Khammam district. The SMS system has been successfully implemented since August 2010. According to district civil supplies officer Devayya, no complaint has been received from any ration card holder pertaining to distribution of essential commodities by fair price shop holders after introduction of SMS system.

Generally, essential commodities are shifted to stock points in mandals from the district level from 17 to 31 every month. From 1 to 17, distribution of essential commodities take place.

Under the new system, the mandal level officer of the stock point should inform the district level officer through SMS about the total quantity of stock dispatched to each fair price shop in his area every day. The fair price shop dealer should also inform the civil supplies officials through SMS about the quantity of essential commodities distributed to ration card holders every day. If any ration card holder fails to get his monthly quota of commodities, he can send an SMS to 9246888343.