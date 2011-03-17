HYDERABAD: The State government yesterday rejected the demand for constitution of a Joint Legislative Committee to probe land allotments to various organisations by the erstwhile YS Rajasekhara Reddy government. The matter is sub-judice as the High Court has taken up the public interest litigation filed by the TDP leaders on the issue, the government said.

Transport minister B Satyanarayana made the announcement in the State Legislative Assembly yesterday following a demand by the TDP MLAs for a JLC probe into the alleged irregularities in land allotments during the regime of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.TDP MLA P Keshav sought to move an adjournment motion for a discussion over allotment of 300 acre to Brahmani Infratech at Shamshabad at a nominal price. Quoting a news report in a vernacular daily, he alleged that Kadapa former MP YS Jaganmohan Reddy had received property worth `300 crore in Bangalore for the favours done by his father and then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy to Brahmani Infratech.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Speaker N Manohar disallowed the demand for an adjournment motion following which the TDP MLAs rushed to the podium of the Speaker wielding placards and raising slogans.

Speaking on the matter, major industries minister J Geeta Reddy said the government had already agreed to review all land allotments which had given rise to allegations and offered to include the land allotment to Brahmani Steels in the review. Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy himself agreed to review all land allotments, she pointed out.

But the TDP MLAs did not budge stating that the state government had prima facie admitted that there were irregularities in land allotments by deciding to review all land allotments during the term of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Keshav justified the JLC demand pointing out that the Parliament had constituted a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the 2G Spectrum issue when the matter was being heard by the Supreme Court. The Assembly was adjourned for thrice in the day after the TDP legislators rushed towards the Speaker’s chair and raised slogans. Meanwhile, MLAs of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp raised slogans against the TDP’s demand leading to arguments. Deputy Speaker Manohar adjourned the session for tomorrow.