Suspended TRS MLAs claim innocence

HYDERABAD: Pleading innocence, the three suspended Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs yesterday wanted the party leadership to conduct a proper inquiry into the cross-voting episode and take

HYDERABAD: Pleading innocence, the three suspended Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs yesterday wanted the party leadership to conduct a proper inquiry into the cross-voting episode and take action against the real culprits.

Speaking to reporters here yesterd, the suspended MLAs - E Ravinder Reddy, K Sammaiah and K Vidyasagar Rao - clarified that they had indeed cast their votes to the party candidate in the MLC elections.

Alleging that some TRS leaders and some media houses owned by Seemandhra people were implicating them, the MLAs wanted party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to rethink their suspension from the party.

Stating that a section of the party leaders gave wrong inputs to the party’s politburo, they declared that they would neither leave the party nor the Telangana movement. Achieving a separate Telangana was their goal, they averred.

“Continuing as MLAs is not important for us. We want to erase the blot on us,” they said.

“We have been closely associated with Chandrasekhar Rao in the movement for so many years. We had not sold ourselves even during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime. How can we commit a mistake now?”&nbsp; they questioned.

The TRS politburo meeting held yesterday suspended the MLAs as it had been proved scientifically that the three MLAs had voted against the party directions. The three MLAs had submitted their resignations to the party chief before the commencement of the politburo.

The TRS chief has decided to forward them to the deputy speaker and called upon the suspended MLAs to request the speaker to accept the resignations and tender an apology to the people to continue as ordinary workers of the party.

