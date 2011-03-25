HYDERABAD: A day after the High Court tore into the Srikrishna Committee report, the reaction of Telangana activists, leaders and parties to some of the “revelations” was strangely muted.

It was expected that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Telangana joint action committee (T-JAC) would swing into action, organise protests and announce an “action plan.” But nothing of the sort took place on Thursday.

Though TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting at Banswada in Nizamabad district on Wednesday evening by which time the contents of the judgement had already become public, he did not make even a single comment.

Barring a few statements by TRS leader K Harish Rao, TDP leaders N Janardhan Reddy and A Revanth Reddy, which were obviously meant for media consumption, the kind of high voltage protests, which used to mark the Telangana agitation, were absent.

Harish Rao, Revanth Reddy and Janardhan Reddy said members of the Srikrishna Committee should be prosecuted.

But their demands lacked conviction, making one wonder if the political parties, committed to the Telangana cause, were getting tired of the agitation.

The Telangana Congress leaders were nowhere to be found. The guns of the loquacious and vocal Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao and young MP from Nizamabad Madhu Yashki fell silent. They usually do not miss an opportunity to “reiterate” their “commitment” to Telangana. In fact, everyone was expecting their reactions since the Srikrishna Committee had suggested that the government “ensure” that ruling party leaders do not either overtly or covertly support the Telangana stir. Justice L Narasimha Reddy of the High Court had on Wednesday directed the Centre to make public the “secret” chapter eight of the Srikrishna report.

Delivering the judgement, he revealed some of the contents of the “secret” document adding his own comments.

The contents that the judge made public were explosive in nature - how the Srikrishna Committee sought to neutralise the movement for a Telangana state, the recommendations it had made to “manage” the media and political parties to deny a Telangana state and its suggestion that police should be prepared to deal with the Telangana stir.

