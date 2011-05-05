HYDERABAD: Welcoming the proposal by chief electoral officer Bhanwar Lal to webcast polling trends in the Kadapa byelections, Telugu Desam Party today wanted him to give passwords of the webcast so that party leaders would also monitor the poll process from NTR Bhavan.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, TDP leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao wanted the Election Commission to concentrate on around 300 sensitive polling booths in Kadapa Lok Sabha segment, where the polling had been one-sided for several elections.

TDP also wanted the election officials to give the video footage of elections on the same day so that the TDP leaders would see and demand for re-polling, if there were any irregularities, he said. The TDP leader said that against the requirement of 100 companies of police force only 17 companies have been deployed so far.