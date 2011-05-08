KHAMMAM: A B.Ed student Mitta Sarika (24) was murdered by Uddandu Raju (23), the attender of Annie Beasant College in which she studied. Her body was found buried in a field near the college compound on Saturday.

According to information, Sarika left her house on May 1 on the pretext of attending a function. But when she failed to return by evening, her parents filed a complaint at Khammam rural police station on May 2.

The police initially suspected Upendra Reddy, who had dropped a marriage proposal with Sarika recently.

But when they interrogated him, Upendra revealed that Uddandu Raju had earlier threatened him against marrying Sarika and had told him that they were in love. Upendra had dropped the proposal due to this.

Police arrested the college attender Raju and came to know about his hand in the murder based on an SMS sent from his mobile.

It is said that Raju asked Sarika to come to his room in the college premises and threatened to commit suicide if she did not. Sarika left her house on May 1 and reached the college by afternoon. There was an argument between Raju and the girl till 4 p.m. It is said that the girl pleaded him not to ruin her life as she was getting marraige proposals. Angry, Raju strangulated her with her dupatta and later buried the body in the field near the compound wall.

Meanwhile, villagers and relatives of Sarika ransacked the Annie Beasant B.Ed college. The angry crowd broke open the rooms and damaged the furniture and computers.