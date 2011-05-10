Inter-state burglar gang busted

ANANTAPUR: Police arrested an inter-state burglar Durga Prasad (46) along with his two accomplices Hanumanthu (30) and Pathan Obedullah (35) on the outskirts of Hindupur and recovered 1.34 kg

Published: 10th May 2011 03:34 AM | Last Updated: 16th May 2012 09:56 PM