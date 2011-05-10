Inter-state burglar gang busted
Published: 10th May 2011 03:34 AM
ANANTAPUR: Police arrested an inter-state burglar Durga Prasad (46) along with his two accomplices Hanumanthu (30) and Pathan Obedullah (35) on the outskirts of Hindupur and recovered 1.34 kg gold ornaments and 1.76 kg silver articles worth Rs 30 lakh.
Durga and Hanumantha were wanted in 100 cases in Anantapur, Prakasam, Guntur, Nalgonda, Vijayawada and Bengaluru. Pathan was involved in the purchase and sale of the stolen jewellery.