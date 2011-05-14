KADAPA: YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at no point appeared to be trailing since the counting began at 8 a.m.

With PRP not in the fray like the 2009 poll, the party votes were distributed among the three contestants, with a major chunk going to Jagan who also cut into the traditional votebank of both the Congress and the TDP.

In Pulivendula segment, Jagan secured 1,22,820 votes, while the Congress and TDP got 14,643 and 10,966. Jagan polled three times more votes than the votes of his two rivals combined.

In 2009, Jagan as the Congress candidate secured 1,01,445, while the TDP got 34,344 and PRP 2,962.

In Kadapa segment, Jagan secured 90,303, when compared to 72,096 votes in 2009 elections. In Badvel, Jagan got 87,263 votes (78,770 votes in 2009). In Kamalapuram, Jagan secured 87,810 votes, while Congress got only 21,928 and TDP 17,850. Kamalapuram is the native constituency of TDP candidate MV Mysoora Reddy.

In Mydukur, the home turf of Congress candidate DL Ravindra Reddy, from where he was elected MLA for six times since 1978, Jagan was able to secure 93,083, while Ravindra Reddy got only 24,232 votes and Mysoora Reddy 10,879 votes.

In Proddatur, Jagan cruised along by securing 98,007 votes. In Jammalamadugu, Jagan got 1,08,799 votes, the second highest after Pulivendula.

Congress got the highest number of votes in Badvel (26,311) and TDP got the highest in Jammalamadugu (41,308).