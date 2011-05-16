VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Guntur Tenali Mangalagiri Urban Development Authority (VGTM-UDA) has invited bids from individual firms and consortia for construction of a ropeway from Vijayawada to Bhavani Island and Undavalli caves to promote tourism in the region.

The UDA has decided to execute the prestigious project on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis.

The successful bidder will have to design, execute and operate the ropeway project. After operating it for 30 years, the bidder will have to transfer the ropeway to VGTM-UDA.

The proposal for construction of a ropeway to Sri Kanaka Durga temple on Indrakeeladri and Bhavani Island has been pending for quite a long time.

At first, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) proposed to construct a ropeway to Sri Kanaka Durga temple from Sitammavari Paadalu on the banks of Krishna river. But the project is yet to get clearance from the Irrigation Department and APTransco.

Now, the UDA came up with the proposal of constructing a ropeway from Vijayawada to Bhavani Island and Undavalli caves to boost tourism.

About 50,000 devotees visit Kanaka Durga temple on weekends.

If half of them visit Bhavani Island to enjoy a boat ride in Krishna river and the historic Undavalli caves, there will be a huge income.

VGTM-UDA vice-chairman GSRKR Vijay Kumar who took the initiative to take up the ropeway project to Durga temple, said it would be convenient for children and old people to visit Indrakeeladri during festival days.

Though the Durga temple authorities are plying buses from the foothill to the temple during festival days for the convenience of devotees, they are inadequate to meet the rush.

Consequently, a majority of devotees are forced to walk to reach the temple as private vehicles are not allowed on ghat road during the festival days to prevent congestion on the hill shrine.