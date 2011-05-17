HYDERABAD: Ministers, MLAs and MLCs are understood to have raised a virtual rebellion against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, protesting his unilateral style of functioning.

They lodged strong complaints against the Chief Minister to All India Congress Committee General Secretary and in-charge of AP affairs, Ghulam Nabi Azad, during their interaction with the latter here in the last two days, party sources said.

Azad is in the city since yesterday to take stock of the party affairs in the state in the aftermath of the Congress' humiliating defeat in the Kadapa and the Pulivendula by-elections.

Almost all the ministers who had one-on-one interaction with the Union Health Minister, as well as legislators who met him individually and in groups, were highly critical of Kiran Kumar's style of functioning which they said was only ruining the party, the sources said.