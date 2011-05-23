HYDERABAD: Telangana leaders in Telugu Desam will have only two options either to join the TJAC or remain loyal to their chief N Chandrababu Naidu when the TRS will launch the decisive phase of agitation after June 15, TRS senior leader Nayani Narasimha Reddy has said.

Addressing several CPM city unit activists who joined the Telangana Rashtra Samiti at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, he said TDP leaders of the region should quit their party to have the right to start Telangana movement.

"People of Telangana believe that Chandrababu Naidu was the only leader who prevented formation of Telangana state after it was declared by the Centre. If TDP leaders conduct separate state movement by carrying yellow flags, people will not support the party. Moreover, they will think that it is another ploy to weaken the movement.''

Reddy clarified that the TRS did not put any condition for Telangana leaders to join one particular party or the other. "They are free to join any party that is a member of the TJAC or they can directly join the TJAC and strengthen the hands of its chairman M Kodandaram.''

The TRS leader called upon Congress leaders to force the central government to declare Telangana state before June 15 or to resign from their positions.