WARANGAL: Police on Monday arrested five persons accused in Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT) deputy general manager Ramakrishna’s murder case.

The arrested included P Srinivas, R Suresh, G Raghu, J Ramesh, Mukkera Ravi -- all contract employees.

Producing the arrested before mediapersons here, SP J Prabhakar Rao said the accused have close relations with Maoist leaders Haribhushan, Damodar and Sudhakar. In the invesitagation, it was found that Maoists demanded a donation of Rs 1 crore from the factory management. When they went to give the money, the DGM was killed, the SP said.

On May 16, Maoists Durgam Raju and Atram Sobhan entered the factory with weapons and shot the DGM dead. They left a 6-page letter at the place of crime warning the management, contractors and staff.