AP: Another youth commits suicide for Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Barely a week after an MBA student from Warangal in Andhra Pradesh allegedly ended his life over separate Telangana state, a 23-year-old youth from the district has committed suicide over "inaction" on part of politicians from the region in pursuing the cause, sources said on Sunday.

L Nagaraju of Seethampet village under Mutharam police station limits, jumped to death before a moving train from a railway overbridge last night at Peddapalli, 35 km from here, family members said.

"Nagaraju was upset over the inaction on part of political leaders from Telangana region in carving out the separate state. He had expressed his anguish on many occasions. Last morning he left the house in a huff. We got a call from his mobile phone in the night, saying he was going to end his life for Telangana," they said.

Meanwhile, Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case of suicide into the incident. "We have registered a case of suicide and are investigating the matter," Ramkundam Station House Officer (SHO) Sambaiah told PTI without elaborating further. According to sources, the FIR registered by the GRP is silent on the cause of Nagaraju's death.