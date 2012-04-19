HYDERABAD: The University teachers' demand to increase superannuation age from the existing 60 to 65 years in the state may not be realised as the state government and higher education department officials were not in favour of the proposal.

The university teachers under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Federation of University Teachers' Associations (APFUTA) have been organising protests since February to press for their demands.

The other demands of teachers include payment of arrears, recruitment to vacant posts and enhancement of block grants to universities.The state government had earlier constituted a four-member committee consisting of principal secretary to higher education, MG Gopal, chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) P Jayaprakasa Rao, finance secretary D Sambasiva Rao and senior professor Ramakrishna to look into their demands.

Though the committee is yet to submit its report, according to sources in the higher education department most of the members were against the proposal to raise the superannuation age.

Following the decision by the Human Resource Development ministry to increase the superannuation age from 60 to 65 years for university teachers in the country, all Central universities and few states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Punjab had implemented the decision.

The higher education department is of the opinion that the states which do not have sufficient qualified PhD candidates have increased the retirement age.

According to revised salaries of university teachers, the state government has to pay arrears between January 2006 and December 2009.

The state government is likely to make an announcement on the release of arrears on April 19.