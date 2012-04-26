BHADRACHALAM: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam(TTD) is planning to conduct Nitya Kalyanams in all the famous temples across the state soon. This was disclosed by TTD executive officer (EO) LV Subramanyam, who came to Yetapaka village to participate in the Athirathram Yagam here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the yagam, the executive officer said Nitya Kalyanam programme is being planned in place of Kalyanamastu. The new programme would be implemented across the state soon, he added. Subramanyam also said Rama temples would be established in remote tribal villages. The proposal of a 100-room choultry at Bhadrachalam by the TTD is also under consideration, he said. Meanwhile, the organisers of Athirathram Yagam, a 12-day vedic ritual which is being held at Yetapaka, claimed that an eagle was spotted near the venue on the fifth day of the yagam. Terming it as the good omen, they said it was the fourth time that the eagle was spotted near the yagasala after launching the yagam.

The Nambudri priests from Kerala performed ‘Pravargyam’ and other rituals on the fifth day of the yagam. Bhadrachalam Temple Trust Board chairman Kuricheti Panduranga Rao, yagam organisers Kesapragada Hariharanath Sharma, MVR Sharma, K Ramachandramurthi and other participated.