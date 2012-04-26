HYDERABAD: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded the CBI to reopen Paritala Ravi’s murder case in the wake of the evidence now available that Mangali Krishna who was awarded imprisonment by Anantapur court on Wednesday for an attempt on Ravi’s life in 2001, was a close follower of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The CBI has to reopen the case and investigate it in different angles to get down to the bottom of truth. There is more to it than what meets the eye. There is evidence that Jagan was the main force behind the reign of terror unleashed in the state by mafias,” he said, addressing media persons at his residence here on Wednesday.

Referring to Anantapur court convicting Mangali Krishna today in suitcase bomb case in 2001 intented to eliminate Ravindra, Chandrababu Naidu, who was chief minister then, said justice had been done after more than a decade. He produced a letter CBI has written to Mangali Krishna in which the CBI had said that he was the front man of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He recalled how YS Rajasekhara Reddy, as opposition leader, tried to paint the state government as one which was resorting to witch-hunting. “Rajasekhara Reddy had said that the TDP was trying to brand his son, who was very young and who had a glorious future, as a factionist and dared the government to prove the allegations and send him to gallows,” Naidu said, quoting Rajasekhara Reddy.

He alleged that the lawlessness which had begun in Pulivendula had quickly spread to the entire state with extortions, land disputes and murders. The axis comprised Maddelacheruvu Suri, Moddu Srinu, Bhanu Kiran and Mangali Krishna who had the backing of Jagan. “I have CBI documents to prove that Mangali Krishna owed his allegiance to Jagan,’’ Naidu said, flaunting a letter written by a CBI official to Mangali Krishna to appear before it and give evidence.

The CBI had said in one of its documents that Jagan used to visit Suri in Chanchalguda jail, Naidu said, wondering why no other political party except Telugu Desam was not bothered about exposing Jagan and his ways of amassing wealth. “It is time everyone - media, political parties and society at large - take it as a crusade to fight against the growth of land mafia and corruption,” he said.

Naidu lost his cool when reporters pointed out that there was a possibility of Jagan rallying the crowds behind him. “The media has a narrow vision. We have to fight against the bigger evil - corruption and mafia,” he said