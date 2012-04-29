N Kiran Kumar Reddy cuddles a lamb at the Prajapatham programme at Parigi in RR district on Saturday where he announced a number of sops. EPS

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at a Prajapatham programme at Borabanda here on Saturday when Jubilee Hills Congress MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy cornered the officials about non-fulfillment of promises made by chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy during the last Rachabanda programme. When the officials could not give a satisfactory reply to his question, he herded them into a nearby room and locked them up. He said that the chief minister should give a specific assurance before he released the officials.

According to police, as many as eight officials belonging to various departments visited Borabanda as part of Prajapatham on Saturday, a number of locals led by P Vishnuvardhan Reddy cornered the officials on several promises made during the earlier Rachabanda by the chief minister.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy later told newsmen that during the previous Rachabanda programme, the chief minister made several promises but they were not fulfilled. He said the chief minister had said that the government would solve the drinking water problem, sanction `50 crore for roads, set up a police station and enhance bus facility.

Stating that none of these promises were fulfilled, Vishnu said that it was ridiculous that officials had once again come here and were asking the people to narrate about their problems. He said that the people would not come forward with their problems, until all the old promises were fulfilled.

The MLA and the locals left the place after staging a dharna. The officials were also let off later.