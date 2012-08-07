Sikhs in Andhra denounce US Gurudwara massacre

Express News Service By

The Sikh community of Andhra Pradesh on Monday strongly condemned the shooting at a Gurudwara in Wisconsin in USA in which six Sikhs were killed.

Over 200 to 300 Sikh members under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Sikh Welfare Association gathered in front of the US Consulate at Begumpet on Monday, flashing placards and banners, and staged a peaceful demonstration for about two hours.

A delegation led by S Iqbal Singh, S Harbans Singh and S Pritam Singh submitted a memorandum to the Consulate officials denouncing the violence against the Sikh community.

The US Consulate told the delegation that the incident which took place in Wisconsin in USA was unfortunate and assured that matter would be brought to the notice of higher officials.

The delegation also demanded that Sikhs in the USA be provided with adequate security to prevent such heinous communal attacks in future. Ever since the 911 attacks in New York City, Sikhs were being targeted due to mistaken identity. Henceforth, the delegation called upon US law-makers to assure the safety of Sikhs and Gurudwaras.