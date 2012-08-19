As part of the BJP's efforts to consolidate its position in Telangana, the party state unit president G Kishen Reddy plans to hold a satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from September 3 demanding that the Centre carve out a separate soon. Simultaneous protest programmes will be organised by the party functionaries across Telangana.

Reddy said here on Saturday that the real intentions of the Congress on the Telangana issue were more than evident during the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday when it fielded a junior minister to reply to the debate. "What is the message the UPA wanted to convey by asking a minister, who knows nothing about Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, to reply to a discussion on one of the most pressing problems of this country?" the BJP leader questioned.

Reddy reiterated the party's demand that the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 should be celebrated officially by the state government.

He also took a jibe at TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for the latter's observation that he would join hands with other parties to prevent Narendra Modi from becoming the prime minister. "He has been rejected by the people twice and the chances of Naidu becoming the chief minister in future are slim,” Reddy said.