Ruia technicians unpaid

“We are surviving by borrowing money, pawning ornaments, as I am not getting my wages for the last 14 months,” said G Renuka, a lab technician working at the children’s hospital of SVR Ruia government general hospital.

The plight of four lab technicians was not exposed until a series of children’s death came to light recently. The pathetic condition of pathologists was noticed during visits of politicians to the hospital following deaths of infants.

While enquiring into the causes for the deaths, shortage of technical staff became a focal point. But, after some deeper research, it was observed that four lab technicians were not getting their wages for the last 14 months but, the way hospital authorities were utilising their services was playing a havoc with the technicians’ career.

In November 2010, the hospital took the four technicians including G Renuka, B Sreehari, K Venkatarohith Kumar and A Dwarakanath as ‘outsourced staff on a 10-month contract.

The technicians said, they had been paid their wages of Rs 6,000 per month for the first 8 months only.