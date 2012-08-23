Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ruia technicians unpaid

Published: 23rd August 2012 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2012 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

“We are surviving by borrowing money, pawning ornaments, as I am not getting my wages for the last 14 months,” said G Renuka, a lab technician working at the children’s hospital of SVR Ruia government general hospital.

The plight of four lab technicians was not exposed until a series of children’s death came to light recently. The pathetic condition of pathologists was noticed during visits of politicians to the hospital following deaths of infants.

While enquiring into the causes for the deaths, shortage of technical staff became a focal point. But, after some deeper research, it was observed that four lab technicians were not getting their wages for the last 14 months but, the way hospital authorities were utilising their services was playing a havoc with the technicians’ career.

In November 2010, the hospital took the four technicians including G Renuka, B Sreehari, K Venkatarohith Kumar and A Dwarakanath as ‘outsourced staff on a 10-month contract.

The technicians said, they had been paid their wages of Rs 6,000 per month for the first 8 months only.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp