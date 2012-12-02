Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy on Saturday appreciated the objectives of Surajya movement and its efforts in pursuing key political demands in a non-partisan way.

He assured the delegation of the Surajya Steering committee that he would strive to bring a new, stronger Lokayukta. The committee of the movement on Saturday submitted a representation of ‘Surajya demands’ to Reddy at his camp office. The delegation include Jayaprakash Narayana, K Nageswara, Kaki Madhava Rao, Kodanda Reddy, Rao Chelikani, Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy, Ramakrishna Raju, TL Narasimha Rao, DVVS VArma and Katari Srinvasa Rao.

In the representation submitted to the chief minister, committee members explained the objective of the movement, which includes good governance, elimination of graft, government services as rights of citizens, better infrastructure facilities, value based education and health services to all.

The movement, which started on the day of Quit India Movement in 1942, August 9, had spread to several cities and towns in the state and its participation was increasing everyday.