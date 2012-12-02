A week after a six-year-old boy was forced by his teacher to drink urine in class, another incident of corporal punishment came to the fore where a school teacher caned a third standard student on Friday for allegedly using ‘abusive’ language in class.

Nine-year-old Dadala Ajay’s father on Saturday lodged a complaint with Indrapalem police alleging that mathematics teacher Jayasri had caned Ajay on Friday, which resulted in serious injury to his hand. Reportedly, a surgery was performed on that hand six years ago.

Ajay’s classmate complained that Ajay was ‘teaching’ indecent words to other students and using abusive language, after which the teacher caned Ajay.

He returned home with a swolled hand and narrated the incident to his parents. He was rushed to the Government General Hospital (GGH).

Hearing the news, district educational officer M Srinivasa Reddy and deputy educational officer K Nageswara Rao rushed to the Ushodaya Public School and enquired about the incident. Speaking to Express, Reddy said that the recognition of the school was cancelled with effect from 2013. There were many other complaints by the people in neighbourhood against the school, Reddy said. To protect the interests of current students, temporary permission has been accorded to run the institution till the completion of the present academic year.

Based on the complaint lodged by Dadala Veerraju, police registered a case under section 324 and are questioning Jayasri about the incident.

Earlier Incident: The Anaparthi police registered a case against Satya Gouri, a teacher of Satyabhama English Medium School, for forcing a first standard student Karri Jaya Lakshman Anjaneya Reddy to drink his own urine. The teacher resorted to this after other students informed her that Reddy had urinated in a water jug. This school too lost its recognition.