Endowments minister C Ramchandraiah laid foundation stone for a queue line complex, an Aksharabhyasam hall and dormitories at the Basara temple on Monday. The government sanctioned Rs 11 crore for these facilities.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, the minister said chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy has approved the proposal regarding constituting zonal committees to identify ancient temples needing restoration works. Ramachandraiah said the government sanctioned Rs 30 crore for the renovation of seven Siva temples and building 176 new cottages on the premises of the temple. This apart, Rs 36 lakh has been sanctioned for renovation of 100 cottages, belonging to TTD, built near the temple.

MINISTER’S VEHICLE HITS BUS, DAMAGED

On way to Mudhole, the minister’s vehicle met with an accident but he escaped unhurt. His vehicle hit an RTC bus which was parked at the bus station and got damaged. The officials arranged another vehicle for him.