A wellhead of books for libraries

With about 50,000 titles, ranging from philosophy to children’s literature, the Hyderabad Book Fair 2012 (HBF) has become a hotspot among teachers who plan to enhance their school libraries. And why do they prefer buying books in bulk at the fair? Its not just the discounts offered by various publishers. Many say it is rare to find such a collection of books at one place. HBF, the second largest book fair in the country, is a mega mall of education-related books.

Hannah Rosenfeld, an American national, who is currently a project teacher and consultant with MS High School in Musheerabad, said, “The exhibition has a good collection of books for all age groups.” She is on a mission to build a library for the low income group.

A citizen of Mauritius, Swaraj Ramaswamy, who works with the ministry of social integration and economic empowerment, has decided to add to his libraray over two dozen books on poverty alleviation, social integration, women empowerment, self-help groups and cooperative societies. Asked why from here, comes the answer, “The book fair is fantastic, great discounts and offers. In Mauritius, British edition books are extremely expensive.”

The book fair has brought cheers to Sujana Prabha, a teacher at PNM High School in Kukatpally and she ordered books worth Rs 15,000, ranging from fiction, personality development, teaching aids, history, mythology and academic texts. “It is not just the discount that attracts people, but also the nature of the book fair. You can find any book you want at one place,” she said.

For a book lover like Siva, an engineer, who boasts of having a 40-year-old personal library at home, the best thing he finds about the fair is that the sellers are aware of literature and books. “When I tell them what I am looking for, they are able to give me suggestions,” he said.

Saturday witnessed a group of 100-odd students from Tejasvi Vidyaranya High School in Habsiguda, who were given an opportunity to choose books for their school libraray.

Priya Ramani, a librarian, said, “It is a very innovative place which allows students to choose their favourite books from all fields.”

Diya Sharma of eighth class said, “The fair has everything we want for our library.”

