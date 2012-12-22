Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, summoned by the Congress high command, is leaving for Delhi on Saturday.

According to sources, the chief minister will meet the AICC top brass and discuss the all-party meeting on Telangana slated for December 28.

The issue of prosecution of roads and buildings minister Dharmana Prasada Rao may also figure in his talks with central leaders.

The chief minister may also meet prime minister Manmohan Singh and seek central aid for Nilam cyclone victims.

Congress circles say Kiran Kumar Reddy might seek the nod of the high command for a cabinet reshuffle to give a new look to his team in the run-up to the 2014 polls.

Governor ESL Narasimhan already left for Delhi on Friday and is likely to stay there on Saturday too.